Tana police bust alleged voter migration syndicate

Hundreds of youths from Kilifi County and allegedly moving to register as voters in Garissa County, were on Friday forced to spend the night at the Garsen Police Station.

This followed the intervention by the Galole Member of Parliament Said Hiribae, who acting on elders’ reports on mass voter migration, alerted police who nabbed the group.

According to Mr Hiribae, a fellow legislator from Garissa County has been moving hundreds of residents from Tana River and Kilifi Counties to register as voters.

"This is a matter that I have raised several times with the local security officers, as our people are being paid Sh2, 000 for each vote migrated. Sadly, no action has been taken so far," he said.

The illegal exercise prompted him to alert, on Friday evening, local security officers to intercept a vehicle that had earlier in the morning ferried more than 100 youth from Kilifi County to register as voters in within Tana River and Garissa Counties.

On learning that a trap had been laid, the Sabaki bound bus is alleged to have detoured and taken the Ijara-Gamba route. Security officers in Garsen mounted a roadblock at Idsowe Town along the Minjila-Lamu road where the group was stopped and arrested, after it was confirmed that they had been ferried from Kilifi County to register as voters within Tana River County.

Mr Hiribae noted that this was not the first time the migration of voters was happening in the County.

"I understand that this has been happening, but it is illegal," he said.

He added that efforts to address the matter with the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati over the conduct of their officers in within Tana River County have fallen on deaf ears.

The agitated MP called for quick action against the legislator and some top IEBC officials within Garissa, failure to which he will rally other leaders from the region to push the electoral body to act.

Voter registration regulations require that a resident seeking a transfer must be a resident of that area or must have been one for the last six months. The application must include a letter from the local chief showing that the person is a resident of the area.

Tana River County Commander Emmanuel Mwaringa confirmed the incident, noting that investigations on the matter were underway.

He noted that the team will liaise with both the security agencies in Kilifi County and Garissa County to clamp down such malpractice.

Tana River County IEBC Returning Officer Mohammed Raka confirmed reports on voter migration to Ijara, noting that a team of officers led by the Galole Constituency Returning Officer was dispatched to Ijara Constituency to verify the allegations.

According to Mr Raka, the team has been tasked with verifying 16 names of people believed to have been migrated from Kinakomba ward of Galole Constituency to the neighboring Ijara Constituency to register their vote.

"It is serious matter that has seen us we have engaged the County Commissioner and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation. We are waiting for their report following the arrest as well before we can take legal action," he said.

Mr Raka also noted that he has liaised with his Garissa Counterpart to audit the Ijara register of foreign names registered for the past five days.

On his part Garissa County IEBC Returning Officer Hussein Mohammed said he was not able to verify the allegations until the thorough audit of the register is finished.

Mr Mohammed added that nothing abnormal has so far been established from the voter registration trends in the county as investigations to allegations raised pick pace.