Tana police bust alleged voter migration syndicate

Part of the group that was allegedly being moved from Kilifi County to Tana River County to register as voters were on Friday forced to spend the night at the Garsen Police Station.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Hundreds of youths from Kilifi County and allegedly moving to register as voters in  Garissa County, were on Friday forced to spend the night at the Garsen Police Station.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.