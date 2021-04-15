Tana patients starve in public hospital as suppliers disengage over debt

Patients in Ngao Hospital in Tana Delta have complained of starvation saying there are no routine meals.

According to the patients, they have been forced to liaise with family members to carry food from home, while some have family members camping at the hospital to cook for them.

This is after food suppliers withdrew their services owing to unpaid dues by the county government running to two years.

"Some of us have to share food in this hospital with our colleagues, while others are forced to take medication without the adequate food supplementation. It has not been easy," said Reverend Francis Tumaini.

The hospital that serves as a referral centre for residents in Tana Delta has been without food for the fourth month, forcing some patients to abandon treatment and look for food.

Despite the local church coming in with food donations in the last two weeks, patients still note that the effort has not fully addressed the situation, as they are forced to share a plate as three people and are limited to two meals per day.

The cooks in the hospitals have become private contractors, as families not only provide raw foods to be cooked but also pay for their services.

"What is disappointing is that we pay for these services through our taxes. It is difficult to comprehend what we did wrong to deserve this," lamented Lucy Gwiyo.

A supplier who spoke to the nation.africa on condition of anonymity said the county administration owes him more than Sh1.7 million.

He noted that efforts to protest the delayed payment has been met with intimidation from the officers at the department of health, threatening to cancel the contracts.

"Even when they decide to pay, they send in small amounts. Worse is that they also want a cut from what they have been owing you for two years," said the supplier.

Other problems the residents complained about the hospital include lack of drugs for the past year, with locals forced to travel more than 100 kilometres to Malindi.

The hospital is also understaffed, with two nurses working on shifts attending to more than 80 patients daily.

It also lacks an ambulance after two of its vehicles were withdrawn to serve the referral hospital in Hola, leaving them at the mercy of public service vehicles, in case of an emergency.

"There have been times where we are forced to squeeze two to three patients in saloon cars, in the event we are referred to Malindi Sub-County Hospital," said Annah Bonaya.

The residents called on the county administration to resolve the stalemate with the suppliers to resume services at the hospital, threatening legal action, should the current situation persist.

They have also demanded the return of the two ambulance vehicles that used to serve the hospital during emergencies.

They have also proposed that the county administration transfer the ownership of the hospital to the community.

"This used to be the best hospital when the community was in charge. The county should know that we are still up to the task. We have children who can serve us in this hospital. Let them give it to us," said Joseph Komora.

When contacted, Tana county health executive Javan Bonaya was not available for comment as his phone remained switched off for the better part of the day.

His chief officer Erick Wesonga did not respond to texts, nor calls. He was not available in the office.

However, Finance Executive Matheew Babwoya said he was unaware of the suppliers' plight and the predicament at the health facility.

He promised to pick up the matter with the accounting officer in the department of health.