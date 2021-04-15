Tana patients starve in public hospital as suppliers disengage over debt

Residents of Tana Delta at the Ngao Hospital protesting against the mistreatment of patients and poor service delivery.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Patients in Ngao Hospital in Tana Delta have complained of starvation saying there are no routine meals.

