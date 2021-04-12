Tana officials impound trawler practising illegal fishing

Fisheries Officers head towards the trawler ship in Kipini,Tana River County.

Photo credit: Courtesy I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Fisheries officers in Kipini, Tana River County are pursuing a ship caught practicing illegal fishing.

