Tana leaders want 2,000 more acres of irrigation agency land

Leaders in Tana River County have kicked off a campaign to acquire more land from the National Irrigation Authority (NIA).

Led by Galole MP Said Hiribae, they want NIA to cede 2,000 acres from the 12,630-acre Hola Irrigation Scheme to expand Hola town and settle people living in wetlands prone to floods.

Some 50 percent of the land in the constituency, Mr Hiribae said, belonged to NIA and 20 percent to the forest service, while 5 percent is covered by water and is inhabitable, leaving residents and government amenities squeezed on the remaining 25 percent.

This had raised tension between communities and sparked confrontations with government agencies.

“The idea from the onset was having an irrigation and settlement scheme. We don’t know where the term settlement was thrown out, making our people squatters in their land,” he said.

Mr Hiribae notes that the 2,000 acres will allow Hola to expand to the southern and eastern parts of the constituency. The town is expected to be upgraded to a municipality.

He argues that the location of Hola Irrigation Scheme at the heart of Hola town blocks any expansion.

He recommends that the irrigation scheme be expanded on the northern side with the ceding of another 2,000 acres.

“This is the only feasible option in addressing the long-standing challenge. We are arguing out in the interest of our economic growth and the desire for infrastructural development,” he said.

Tana River Woman Representative Rehema Hassan notes that NIA should give up some land to allow for residents’ social development.

She said the River Tana has been claiming chunks of land and some residents were living on the edge of the river.

“A majority of these people are living in wetlands because there is no more space for them in the uplands that belongs to the NIA. It is about time the parastatal lets go of part of this land,” she said.

She appealed to her colleagues in the National Assembly to approve degazettement of the land requested.

Meanwhile, Tana River Senator Juma Wario has urged the National Assembly to consider gazetting six other villages created in the Hola irrigation scheme to settle families of Mau Mau fighters.

He said the families were distressed by NIA's announcement that it will demolish their homes.

The villages are Kiarukungu, Matanya, Umoja, Bula Salama, Matanya and Rebai, which have more than 6,000 people occupying sections of the irrigation scheme.

“These people have no other place to go. This is their home and they need to be assured that they will not be evicted from the respective areas,” he said.

Environment and Natural Resources Committee chairman Kareke Mbiuki assured residents that lawmakers would support the proposal in the National Assembly.

Mr Mbiuki noted that the committee will help local leaders argue the issues raised in the petition so residents can benefit.

However, he urged county leaders to ensure they plan well for the piece of land and not acquire it for their own interests.

“It is the National Assembly that can degazette government land, and we can assure you this is a worthy matter that we shall rally behind,” he said.

More than 1,500 people will benefit if the petition succeeds, with the county government planning key projects on a section of the land.