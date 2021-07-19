Tana leaders push to rescue abandoned primate reserve centre

Leaders in Tana River County led by former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana have called on the State Department of Tourism to save a local primate reserve and research centre.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

