Tana, Lamu County administrators raise alarm over influx of herders

Tana River and Lamu County Commissioners have raised the red flag over an influx of livestock from North Eastern Counties, terming it a security concern.

According to the County Commissioners, the surge has subjected the little pasture in the two counties to stress and herders may soon go for farms, leading to chaos.

Tana River County Commissioner Mbogai Riona said that more than 40,000 heads of livestock are currently within the Tana Delta's fallback area that is almost depleted of pasture.

"We received very little rain during the season, followed by hot weather, the grass did not even get a chance to sprout before the herders came back," he says.

Mr Rioba said that more livestock was headed for the two counties, with camels currently feeding on young trees hence a threat to forest cover.

Also, he noted that pastoralist families from far flung areas were migrating towards the Kipini area for water as most of the water pans in their respective areas have dried out.

"We already have a volatile situation in Tana Delta and would not wish it provoked any further, therefore we are on watch day and night," he said.

The County Commissioner also noted that the security team is working closely with elders, who have been mandated to guide the guest herders through the villages to ensure peaceful passage.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia on the other hand said the region receives nearly 10,000 heads of livestock every day.

He noted that the population of livestock from Tana River and Garissa county is almost rallying the population of residents in the county hence putting stress on the limited resources.

"Our pasture coverage is on a normal state, as we did not have enough rain to push it above normal, therefore if we end up with 100,000 herds of cattle in the next few days, we shall have a problem," he said

As a result, conflict between farmers and herders have been witnessed in a few places, and fears are that if the drought persists, things might get out of control.

Also, he noted that the influx is threatening to the wildlife as herdsmen are now invading the wildlife corridors and engaging in hunting.

"We have a lot to deal with to safeguard the people from fighting and also to save our wildlife that is currently under great threat," he says.

According to Tana River National Drought Management Coordinator Abdi Musa, pasture rates in Tana River are depleted with Bangale, Boka, Waldena, Asa, and Kone areas already in the alarming state of the drought.

Mr Musa noted that milk production has dropped and the body structure of the livestock depreciating day by day.