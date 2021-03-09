Tana fishermen root for processing plant to change fortunes

A fishing boat dock at the beach in Takawiri Island in Mbita Sub-county in  Homa Bay County on February 16,2021.  GEORGE ODIWUOR/NATION 

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Fishermen in Tana River have called on the county administration and non-governmental organizations to help in establishing a fish processing plant to save them from losses.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Four students test positive for Covid in Nyeri school

  2. Western Kenya hit by earth tremor

  3. Construction of Oloitokitok-Njukini-Taveta Road in limbo, five years on

  4. Wild fire burns houses in Turkana village

  5. PRIME From MCA to street food vendor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.