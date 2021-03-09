Tana fishermen root for processing plant to change fortunes

Fishermen in Tana River have called on the county administration and non-governmental organizations to help in establishing a fish processing plant to save them from losses.

According to the farmers, more than 7,000 tonnes of fish go to waste every season leaving them and their families daunted.

The farmers noted that with a fish processing plant, they will add value to fish that usually go to waste, creating more access to the market.

"We have gone through various training on processing fish for export, especially canned fish and dried fish. What we lack is the plant with the required equipment," said Isah Mohammed.

Out of 1,500 fishermen in the county, barely 300 manage to get their fish through the competitive coastal market, leaving more than 1,200 at the mercy of the local consumers.

They end up selling the fish for less than half the market price.

"Lately, when your catch fails to make sales, you have no choice but to eat it with your family and sometimes throw away what is left," said Hassan Moroa, a local fisherman.

Low fortunes

According to him, local consumption of fish has reduced immensely owing to a lack of money since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Moroa noted that with the fish processing plant, there will be zero waste, and also the market will have a variety of nutritious fish products.

"We can make fish flour for children, and also some parts of the fish people usually throw away like the fins and gills can be ground for medicinal use since they are good for the human kidney and liver," said Adam Buko, another fisherman.

The fishermen noted that with the plant, more than 200 youths from the county will get jobs on various skills related to the field, hence preventing them from joining extremist groups.

They urged the county administration to help them secure funding for the project with like-minded organizations.

"We are at that point where product value addition will dictate our future as fishermen and also define fishing as a job in our country," said Mayah Abdallah, a fishmonger.