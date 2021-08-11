Tana drugs den where peddlers thrive, informants live on knife-edge

The narrow Corridors entering the Mja Wa Malao area in Tana River County

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Mja Wa Malao, one of Tana River County’s largest settlements, is known for harbouring key drug dealers and peddlers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.