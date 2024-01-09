Survival instincts kick in as extreme heat bites in Tana River

Just weeks after enduring the negative effects of raging floods caused by El Niño rains, residents of Tana River County are now battling extremely high temperatures.

The heat from the scorching sun has become unbearable, withccc

Residents are now resorting to animal-like survival tactics.

During the day, many residents stop working and seek shelter under trees and other cool shade, while others constantly splash water on themselves to cool off.

"Sometimes you feel like there is a fire under your clothes; you want to go naked, but when you imagine the heat on your exposed skin, you drop the thought," said Maulidi Juma, a construction worker.

Mr Juma says he has to keep his clothes wet to work on the site.

He explains that when the clothes are wet, it helps to cool down the excessive heat, thus regulating the body temperature.

"In this work, you either adapt to this mechanism or you faint at the end of the day. Some have left the site, I'm a new recruit," he said.

After enduring El Niño floods, Tana River residents now 'hide' from extreme heat

At 1pm, the face of the Hola changes from its usual bustling nature to a deserted town.

Seek shelter under trees

Traders flee the open sun and take shelter in shops, while others seek shelter under trees.

The dressing on the streets suddenly changes. Men change into wrapping cloths, popularly known as "shuka", around their waists and shorts, while women opt for light dresses, commonly known as "dera".

"I can only manage by wearing light clothes and drinking lots of water, you can't even use oil on your skin because it causes more damage," said Saida Fateh, a trader.

Boda boda riders also stop operating at around 1pm, when the sun is at its hottest. Most find the nearest shade, while others rush to the river to cool off and take the afternoon off.

At night, residents lay mats outside and most spend the night outside to take advantage of the breeze from the wind. According to Dhahabu Hassan, a resident, the house is too hot for them, so they are forced to make arrangements to sleep outside.

Dhahabu Hassan explains the heat stress she experiences at night during an interview with nation.africa at her home in Kalaule village, Tana River County. Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

"It has made us abandon our beds, we put mats outside and surround the space with nets and sleep there until daybreak," she said.

Burn cow dung

In other homes, people burn cow dung to repel mosquitoes when they sleep outside.

This, they say, also saves them from rashes and boils caused by the high temperatures.

"Children wake up with rashes all over their bodies, while adults suddenly develop watery boils on their backs. When they burst, they itch for a few days," said Omar Gutu.

Omar Gutu shows the mats and nets he and his family sleep on during the night due to the high temperatures. Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

The sudden change in temperature has left residents perplexed.

Kalu Nyale, the county meteorologist, says the weather pattern was expected.

Also read: Coastal floods hamper transportation of fish by road

He attributes it to the increased humidity, which keeps moisture in the air and hence the oppressive heat.

"We are coming out of a rainy season, the country has experienced heavy flooding, so the sun's energy is absorbed by the water on the ground causing it to evaporate and release heat into the air," he said.

He also notes that the surface water in the ocean is warmer than average at this time and the east winds are weaker, so such temperatures are likely to be experienced.

Sit in cool places

He advises residents to avoid the sun as it can be harmful and instead sit in cool places as much as possible.

"They should sit under trees and if they can, use the fan. Drinking plenty of water and taking cold showers will also help," he said.

He warns that the situation is likely to last until the end of February or sometime in March.