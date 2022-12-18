State revives Tana Delta Irrigation Project after decade of neglect

The 12,000-acre Tana Delta Irrigation Project is set to resume rice production early next year, over a decade after it collapsed.

This follows major rehabilitation works by the Tana River Development Authority (Tarda), including the repair of the damaged water intake at Kitere and the desiltation of the canal at Sailoni Rubber Dam. Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Principal Secretary Idris Dakota told the Nation all primary and secondary canals have been rehabilitated.

“Preparations are underway to begin production of rice on 100 acres for a start, then we shall expand gradually,” he said.

Mr Dokota said the national government, through Tarda, was keen on to reviving the entire project and would ensure all machines at the milling plant are operational by the end of 2023.

He said the government would engage other stakeholders and investors in the plans and appealed to residents to participate in making the revival a success.

The oldest irrigation scheme, having been started in 1953 according to the National Irrigation Authority, has the potential to generate more than 60,000 tonnes of rice yearly.

Residents are upbeat that the revival of the project that used to employ over 2, 000 people both directly and indirectly will uplift the local economy.

“This has been long overdue,” said Mr Musa Dawayu, who added that it will produce, not just rice, but also tobacco, chilli, and sunflower for export.

“Lamu Port is just next door and will serve the irrigation scheme,” he said.

Ms Khadija Lowa said the revival of the project will not only provide sources of livelihood for locals but also inspire children to study crop production as a career.

“In Rift Valley, success in agriculture has inspired the youth in that area to take up professional courses in crop production and they are thriving. I am looking at this as a stepping stone to a profitable career path for our youth,” she said.

Employment at the farm, Ms Lowa added, will also reduce the number of young people joining extremist groups, leading to a more secure society.

Effective management

“The rates of joblessness and depression among the youth in this county are very high. Young people need a source of income [to keep them off crime and radicalism] and this is a well-thought-out idea,” she said.