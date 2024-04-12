Relics of historical conquest for Christianity in Tana River to get a facelift
A sleepy village south of Tana River County is a seat of ancient relics with deep history and mysteries dating back 120 years.
Though a predominantly Christian-centered village, it took bloodshed for missionaries to use Ngao as the launchpad of Christianity in Tana River County due to resistance by the mainly targeted community.
The German missionaries entered Ngao and found two communities - the Pokomo and Orma - comfortably practising their traditional beliefs.