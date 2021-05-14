File | Nation Media Group

Parents fined 100 head of cattle for minors caught in sex act

By  Stephen Oduor

Elders in Kipini, Tana Delta, have fined two parents 50 heads of cattle each after their children aged 15 and 17 were found to have committed fornication.

