Nightmare for Tana parents of children with genital deformities

Fian Mohammed with her child at their new home in Bura Constituency ,Tana River County.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Martha Halako had waited for nine years to have a child of her own.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.