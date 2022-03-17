Men in new fight against FGM in Tana River

The war against female genital mutilation in Tana River County got a boost after young men vowed to only marry uncircumcised women.

A public forum attended by youth from four communities known for practising the vice resolved to help end it.

Speaking in Hola, they expressed disappointment with elderly women for misleading them on the reasons for the cut.

"The idea that they will become promiscuous is neither here nor there," said Abdi Bile, a youth.

Mr Bile noted that for ages, elders have told them that the cut preserves the sanctity of the woman, claims that are substantiated.

Sexual sanctity, he said, cannot be controlled by severing some of the private parts but rather moral guidance from parents and society at large.

"Sex education and moral guidance are part of a culture that is confirmed in tradition and even in the holy book. The rest are a case of insanity," he noted.

The youth highlighted that the majority of women who have been circumcised suffer trauma quietly in marriage.

They also noted that such women are vulnerable when they deliver babies as many either lose their children or die due to difficulties caused by the cut.

Affected girls’ education

"Almost all our women have to undergo a caesarean procedure when they want to deliver, which changes their desire for sex and breaks their self-esteem," said Abdirahman Hussein.

They noted that the cut has affected girls’ education as they drop out of school.

This, they noted, has locked out most women in the community from opportunities in life, as their colleagues thrive in other parts of the country.

"Our women will always remain quiet where other women are talking. They lack the courage to speak out or even articulate their rights since they have this vice ascribed to them that affects their self-esteem," said Abdulmalik Marwan.

They reiterated that henceforth, they will only marry women who resist the cut and remain whole.

Anti-FGM activist Saadia Hussein described the men’s decision as a major step in the war against the vice, which is rampant in the county, as it will influence decision-making by parents.

"They usually say they do it for the young men, now they have said they don't want to, therefore they will not have another excuse to do it," she said.