Tragedy as man, twin daughters die in freak accident

A man died in a grisly road accident in Tana River County alongside his twin daughters who recently sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

The Sunday crash in Boji involved Mr Ahmed Antar Amin’s car and a lorry.

Tana River police boss Patrick Kafulo said the family was headed to Garissa from Mombasa and the lorry to Garsen from Hola.

"We are yet to establish what transpired resulting in the collision, but we can confirm three people in the Toyota car died on the spot while two in the lorry are in hospital," Mr Kafulo said.

Mr Amin was the North Eastern regional director of the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Amina Hilal, a family member, told Nation.Africa that Mr Amin had taken the girls, Najma and Naima, for an interview at Sheikh Khalifa School in Mombasa to secure Form One slots and they were on their way back home when they met their death.

"The girls were among the 2021 candidates whose results were released last week. They passed the test with flying colours. Their death is painful," she said.

The girls were candidates at Al Ibrahim Integrated School in Garissa and they were the top pupils in the county.

Najma scored 399 marks and Naima 401 in the national examination.

Mr Kafulo warned motorists using the Malindi-Garissa highway to observe road signs and speed limits.

"Many have died in that spot and mostly it is as a result of speeding on the bumpy road, leading to loss of control," he said.