Man suspected of defiling daughters had them on a rota – reports

Police say the suspect will be brought to court after a probe is concluded. 

Photo credit: File

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

For the past year, a 50-year-old man in Tana River County defiled his two daughters aged 11 and 14 on a regular basis, the girls revealed to authorities.

