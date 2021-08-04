Man sells father’s house to recover wedding funds lost to gambling

The house in Garsen, Tana River County that has been sold for Sh500,000 to recover money lost in a gamble

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

What would you do if your father gambled away the money you gave him for your engagement party?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.