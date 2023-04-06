Man elopes with father's teenage bride to save ‘family’s honour’

A man in Magarjali village, Tana River County, has eloped with his father's new bride, saying she was too young for him.

Ahmed Golo, 24, is said to have fled with 18-year-old Saada Mohammed, who was to be married to Ishmael Golo, 71, after a Ramadhan wedding ceremony.

According to Hassan Wario, a relative of Mr Golo's family, the old man had already negotiated and paid the bride price for the young woman but could not marry her because of the fasting period.

"He agreed with the girl's parents that the rest of the ceremony would take place after Ramadhan, the first week after Eid," he said.

But Mr Golo's children protested the marriage, saying the girl was much younger than their last born, and urged their father to reconsider his decision.

Mr Wario noted that efforts to pacify Mr Golo's children and get them to agree to his choice of wife were unsuccessful and led to a family quarrel.

"We tried to persuade them, but they refused. Even their mothers tried to calm them down, but they wouldn't listen, especially the daughters," he said.

After tireless efforts to reason with the children, Ahmed, the firstborn of the second wife, decided to track down the bride-to-be and they ran away together.

On Tuesday, as everyone was rushing to the mosque for prayers, Ahmed and Saada escaped, leaving a note for the old man urging him to find his mate and leave the teenagers for his sons.

"We only realised she was missing around 10am because we could not find her, all we found was a note written in our language, but the handwriting was not hers," said Saada's sister Asha Fadhe.

On Wednesday, Ahmed called home and spoke to his mother, telling her that he would not allow his father to dishonour them.

According to the mother, Ahmed said the days of old men marrying their grandchildren were over and urged his father to find a mature woman to marry.

"He says he will marry the girl and have children with her before he returns home. I tried to tell her it is not right, but he says the girl has agreed and is happier that he saved her," she said.

Relatives from Ms Saada's home also note that she made a communication stating that she was safe.

The family say that she confessed her dissatisfaction with marrying Mr Golo, noting that he was too old for her and that she would be better off married to someone younger.

However, Mr Golo has accused the first and third wives of inciting the children against his marriage, noting that they are the architects of his woes.