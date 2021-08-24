Magistrate raises alarm over rising defilement, teenage pregnancies

A magistrate in Garsen, Tana River County, has raised the alarm over a surge in defilement and teenage pregnancies in Tana Delta sub-county.

Speaking at a Court Users Committee forum in Minjila, Garsen Court Principal Magistrate Paul Rotich said the court had handled more than 20 defilement cases in the last six months, with more than 15 still pending.

Mr Rotich noted that the unsettling situation was getting out of hand and the court could not continue with business as usual.

“It’s time we engage in preventive measures since the legal penalties are not proving effective enough. The perpetrators emerge every day and our girls are left suffering,” he said.

He said more efforts should be focused on sex education and counselling targeting girls below 20 years in school and open forums.

He also recommended training on parental care and responsibility in Tana Delta villages, noting that most parents found themselves in such situations prematurely.

“You find a parent with three children from different parents. Her first child was born while she was in either primary school or high school and she had to figure out life on her own,” he said.

He said many parents suffer from mental disorders and neglect their responsibilities to their children.

Garsen High Court Senior Magistrate, Hon Paul Rotich during an interview with the Nation in Minjila, Tana Delta Sub-County. Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group

This, he noted, hurts the development of children, breeds poverty and creates a favourable environment for extremism.

“I’m not happy when I have to jail a 19-year-old or an 18-year-old for defiling a 17-year-old or 16-year-old. I feel sad when their dreams end in jail. We need to start engaging this issue differently as a community,” he said.

Mr Rotich appealed to non-governmental organisations to lead in steering sex education and counselling.

He advised that the forums should include both genders if they are to achieve any transformation.

Access to Justice Coordinator Stephen Otoi said more girls are falling victim to sexual abuse owing to poverty and a lack of guidance.

Mr Otoi agreed that preventive measures will be more effective, noting that many parents have no interest in pursuing cases in court and choose instead to cut deals with perpetrators.