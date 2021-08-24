Magistrate raises alarm over rising defilement, teenage pregnancies

The Court Users Committee during a session in Minjila, Tana Delta Sub-County.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

A magistrate in Garsen, Tana River County, has raised the alarm over a surge in defilement and teenage pregnancies in Tana Delta sub-county.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.