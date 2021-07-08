Looming health crisis at Hola bus terminal as public toilets fill up

A health crisis is looming in Hola, Tana River County, as traders, travellers and matatu operators at the bus terminal resort to answering the call of nature in the surrounding bushes after public toilets filled up

The toilets are now unserviceable and have not been drained for the past six months.

The odour is unbearable and when it rains the situation deteriorates as rainwater carries the sewage out into the open.

Nevertheless, food vendors carry on with their daily hustle, oblivious of the potential health risks.

The terminal committee, comprising of matatu operators, food vendors, boda boda operators and other traders, has given up on finding a solution from county officials, whom they accuse of complacency.

Matatu operators chairman Hussein Shehe said the committee resolved to drain and unclog the sewerage system at its own cost, only to be stopped by revenue officers with instructions from director of revenue Kase Daido.

“He made a call and told us it was not our mandate to maintain the toilets, but still he has not done anything about it,” he said.

Hola Bus Terminal committee chairman Hussein Shehe during an interview with journalists in Hola Town, Tana River County. Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

Mr Shehe noted that the committee approached trade executive Yahya Ali, who dismissed them, asking them to address the matter to his juniors, who in turn would brief him of their complaints.

The committee tabled their complaints with officers in the department, but five months later, no response has been given.

“We thought we should approach the public health officer and table our plea to have the terminal closed until the situation was resolved, only to learn they were all along aware as activists had tabled the same complaint a month prior,” Mr Shehe said.

Public health officers told the committee to give them a week to serve the department with an order closing the terminal, but four months down later, nothing has been implemented.

The situation is worsening by the day as traders and passengers answer the call of nature in the bush while others relieve themselves behind the clogged toilets.

Passengers heading to Mombasa from Nairobi and Garissa have to stop and relieve themselves in the bushes as public toilets don't exist on the 200km road.

The closest public toilet is in Minjila town, 93km from Hola.

“We have asked this administration to let us manage the toilets so that we can be collecting revenue to maintain them and the market as well, they have refused,” said Yudah Komora.

The fuel station adjacent to the terminal where travellers and others used to go for lavatory services has also closed down its toilets after they were filled up.

Women and men share the bush for short calls, while they must pay Sh50 to the nearest hotels and food kiosks for the services.

Terminal users said county officials told them to wait for a contractor to do the job.

Mr Daido, the revenue director, did not respond to messages and phone calls seeking comment on the matter.

The Health Executive Javan Bonaya also failed to respond to messages sent to him by Nation.Africa.

Public health officer Odha Deye said he was held up in a meeting. He did not respond to messages sent to his phone.