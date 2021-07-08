Looming health crisis at Hola bus terminal as public toilets fill up

Food vendors and customers at the Hola Bus terminal ,Tana River County in this picture

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

A health crisis is looming in Hola, Tana River County, as traders, travellers and matatu operators at the bus terminal resort to answering the call of nature in the surrounding bushes after public toilets filled up

