Victims of wildlife attacks decry long wait for pay

Aberdare National Park

Buffaloes at Aberdare National Park on February 27, 2020. Dozens of families who have lost their kin as a result of wildlife attacks have decried delays in compensation.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Dozens of families who have lost their kin as a result of wildlife attacks have decried delays in compensation as the government says it is facing a Sh5 billion deficit in the budgets set aside for the purpose.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Long wait for victims of wildlife attacks

  2. Women’s group offers market for herbs farmers

  3. Several hurt as bus is attacked on Nairobi-Isiolo highway

  4. Nakuru County drafts new Irish potato rules

  5. Covid vaccine arrives in Nakuru

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.