Impeached Tana River speaker blame Governor Godhana for his woes

Embattled Tana River Speaker Justin Nkaduda has blamed Governor Dhadho Godhana for his woes at the county assembly.

In an interview with nation.africa, Mr Nkaduda accused the county chief of plotting and sponsoring his impeachment to have his way with the ward bosses.

According to the impeached speaker, the governor has never been a supporter of his leadership style and has been planning for his ouster to have someone that "can bow to his demands."

"I am aware he met with the MCAs severally to plot my impeachment claiming I was a stumbling block to his development plans," he said.

Mr Nkaduda said the Governor had failed in his mandate and hence chose him as a scapegoat, in a bid to appear innocent to the disappointed members of the public.

Also, the speaker took a jibe at the MCAs, claiming all they wanted was an opportunity to loot the assembly scoffers in unproductive trips.

"I took a strong stand against misuse of money and resources, and that is why they are unhappy with me, It all about the money," he said.

Mr Nkaduda refuted claims of abuse of office, incompetence, and gross misconduct leveled against him, terming them malicious.

However, Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana refuted the speaker's allegations.

The County Chief distanced himself from the decision of the county assembly, noting that the ward bosses acted independently and in the interest of the public.

"It is true the speaker frustrated the executive, need to say, he delayed the municipality chatter for over six months, but we sat patiently and found a way out of it," he said.

Mr Godhana reiterated that the executive has numerous times reached out to the speaker for cohesion both in the public and in private, all in vain.

He said that instead, the speaker became over-ambitious, and went on a campaign spree for the gubernatorial seat, using public resources hence his current predicament.

"He went around telling people that I was a useless person, unworthy of being a governor. For two years, I never fought back," he said.

Governor Godhana called on the speaker to stop insulting the integrity of the county assembly by labeling them greedy and corrupt.

Leader of Majority Salah Adamo on the other hand noted that the MCAs have no personal vendetta against the speaker, but carried out the process to save the house from sinking.

"In the first phase of devolution, we had a speaker that would never insult members of the county assembly or even challenge them to a physical fight, Nkaduda has reduced the honor of the house," he said.

Mr Adamo noted that a unanimous vote to impeach Mr Nkaduda is not in any way malicious, but objective.

On Wednesday, Tana River members of the county assembly approved a motion to impeach speaker Justin Nkaduda.

Twenty MCAs out of 23 voted in favor of the motion tabled by Mikinduni Ward MCA Mohammed Buya while two were absent.