IEBC staff not helping, Tana illiterate voters say

Some voters in Tana River County on Tuesday refused to vote, saying they cannot read or write and were unable to confirm their registration details on lists pinned outside polling stations.

At the Laza Primary School station in Galole constituency, some voters said they could not read.

They said they expected poll workers to help them vote.

"I feel frustrated as I joined the queue as early as 5am and asking me to leave and confirm my name on a list elsewhere is discouraging," said Hiribae Toash.

He said no IEBC worker was helping illiterate voters.

He predicted that many more voters would not cast their ballots unless the workers helped them.

"Some have left and if it goes on like this, many will not vote. We need guidance for those of us who cannot read and write,” he said.

A similar challenge was observed at Mororo Primary in Bura constituency.

But Tana River County Returning Officer Yonah Ogalo urged voters to stay put and wait for guidance from the officers.

"There is no point going home. We will help them regardless of the challenges. Let them queue and we shall help them," he said.

At Kibokoni Primary in Tana Delta, voting was delayed following a network hitch but it kicked off at 7.45am.

At Mikinduni Primary, residents decried a sluggish process, noting that the procedures took too long.

Some voters said it took at least 25 minutes for an individual to finish the process.

"If this is how it's going to run through the day, then many are going to give up in the queue and return home," said Mohammed Dughal.

Elsewhere, Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana appealed to young people to observe peace during and after voting.

Mr Godhana, who voted at Handampia Primary, urged residents to stay away from polling stations after voting as required by the law.