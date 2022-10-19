How rice farming is choking traditional crops at the Bura Irrigation Scheme

That rice farming is the Bura Irrigation Scheme's biggest income earner is not in doubt.

Started barely two years ago, rice farming has expanded from the initial 80 to 2,031 acres, making it the main crop.

However, this has come with adverse effects on traditional crops like maize and cotton that dominated the acreage of the scheme for decades.

“Rice farming is growing too fast and many people are coming to invest in it while some of us are already into it. This is choking traditional crops,” said farmer Murage Njue.

When rice farming picked up at Bura, he said, residents were upbeat that a new dawn had surely come.

Farmers migrated from the Mwea Irrigation Scheme to Tana River County to make a killing from rice farming.

The National Cereals and Production Board provided a market for the rice and farmers doubled their profits in the two years of rice production.

Meanwhile, maize farming was quietly being abandoned because of the low prices and the few that stuck to it tightened their grip as paddy rice demanded more water.

Production of seed maize, which stood at 2,500 acres, took a huge slump, while commercial maize dropped from 1,000 acres to 617 acres now.

“The attention shifted to rice and there was a lot of pressure from that side that was expanding at a very fast pace. There was an increasing need for water and hence came the rationing,” said Mr Njue.

Suddenly, rice farming consumed nearly 70 percent of the water pumped to the scheme.

Farmers who saw a looming disaster resorted to planting maize in seasons, while others tried other crops that needed little water to thrive.

“Sometimes maize was denied water for nearly a week to satisfy the rice farms that seemed never to have enough even with the rationing,” said farmer Emily Makau.

With more rice farmers came higher demand and farming expanded, and management was under greater pressure to provide water across the farm.

But the pump at the farm could not sustain the demand without tighter measures or it would collapse.

Whereas cotton needed 5.35mm of water per day, rice farming demanded more than 6mm.

“It seems the management became overwhelmed. They wanted to save all the crops but did not know how to go about it. There needed to be a sacrifice, not for the management to make but for the farmers,” said farmer Jonathan Bii.

Bura Irrigation Scheme Manager Peter Orua admits that rice farming came with a huge demand for water that the capacity of the pump struggled to deliver.

“This is paddy rice, which means it demands more water compared to other crops, but our systems were not developed for this. We were just trying to accommodate this rich idea,” he said.

The water supply system at Bura was built for cotton growing, he said.

Rice, he added, takes 1.5mm more water than the other crops like cotton and maize.

“We are trying to cope with the increase in demand. We may not match up to where the farmers want it to be because it will require a lot of investment,” he said.

To satisfy the increase in demand for water, he said, the infrastructure needs to be expanded and the existing one overhauled.

There will also be an increase in the fuel used to pump the water, he said.

But he noted that if the gravity canal is completed more quickly, the government could get rid of the fuel system and focus on the necessary infrastructure to facilitate production.

“There is hope and a huge potential in the farm. We can have several crops running at the same time and without water rationing, but that will only be possible once we have the gravity canal completed,” he said.