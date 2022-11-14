How incest is wreaking havoc in Tana teenagers’ lives

For the last seven years, life for Boniface Wayu (not his real name) has been the most difficult puzzle to resolve as society has marked him as a ‘black sheep’.

The 19-year-old from Bondeni village in Tana River County was born of an incestuous union between an uncle and his niece.

"I grew up in Tana Delta for the better part of my life. That is where my mother fled with me when she was pregnant after she was raped by her uncle, information that I gathered after she died," he narrated.

The man he grew up knowing as his father was not his biological father and did not bother taking him beyond primary school and instead used him as a labourer.

Mr Wayu’s stepfather used to refer to him as an outcast and a curse whenever his businesses did not go as he had hoped.

"I never used to understand why he was so hostile to me compared with my siblings and my mother defended me a lot, until she died," he said.

Two days after his mother was buried, his stepfather came home angry and asked him to leave and go find his father in Bondeni.

Mr Wayu recounted the bitter revelation from his stepfather. YThe elderly man hurled unpleasant words at him as locals in Miticharaka village in Tana Delta listened.

"I did not believe any bit of it, but I remember leaving that home and settling with some friends in Garsen, where I worked as a bodaboda rider as I pondered what I had heard," he said.

Two years later, he had gathered some information and went in search of his bloodline in Bondeni village, a mission that was not fully welcomed.

"Immediately after I introduced myself to the few elderly men I met and mentioned my mother's name, a sense of darkness filled the conversation, and from their faces, I could see they were disgusted to know who I was," he narrated.

After a few hours of the elders consulting with one another, he was given a goat and asked to leave for his safety.

One elder told him that he was not welcome and neither was his mother, who defied orders by elders to terminate the pregnancy.

"They told me I was a walking symbol of misfortune and should never be heard asking for my roots. These were very painful words and I endured them and left," he said.

Rejected by his roots and by society, Mr Wayu lives a life of bitterness and has contemplated suicide many times.

But stops in his tracks and swears to live on and make a point even when he feels he is not favoured.

"Even in the bodaboda sector where we sit in squads, you will hear people mumble the story. Some will leave the terminal immediately after I park in the space. There is open discrimination," he said.

Hannah Ishmael (not her real name) is 20 and another product of incest.

She was conceived after her grandfather, who was mentally ill, raped her mother.

She has lived all her life under the care of well-wishers after her mother gave her out to her friend immediately after delivery.

"My mother rejected me from childhood. Even after my guardian told me what transpired, she would come visit and insist she is a friend to my guardian," she recounted.

Her life has remained a puzzle, and she is unable to associate with her relatives.

After the demise of her guardian two years ago, she was left alone, depressed and feeling unwanted.

She manoeuvres through life fighting scornful remarks from residents and has attempted suicide twice.

"The first time I took rat poison I was saved by a friend while the second time I tried to drown myself in the River Tana I was saved by onlookers,” she said.

Such is the life of most children born of incest in Tana River County. They are informed of their boundaries.

Jonathan Magao, an elder, notes that tradition has evolved over time and society is more tolerant.

Previously, he said, midwives in the Pokomo community would strangle a child conceived of incest immediately after it was delivered.

"The mother would not be allowed to see the child. The midwives would either strangle it and bury it in the forest or intoxicate it with tobacco and bury it deep in the forest," he said.

Though he does not acknowledge if the practice still goes on in the community, as it is rumoured, he appeals to parents to be more cautious with the upbringing of their children.

Sheikh Ibrahim Pama condemns the ill-treatment and rejection of the children of incest, noting that God does not allow anything to live without a plan.

He notes that parents are more cursed when they reject and neglect such children than when they take responsibility.

"We all have a moral responsibility to these children. If you can't raise them out of shame, then better find them an orphanage where they can be raised," he said.