Hola farmers to ditch diesel powered irrigation system

For decades, farmers at the Hola Irrigation scheme have found it difficult to keep up with the high cost of irrigation.

The National Irrigations Authority (NIA) demands that farmers pay Sh3, 400 per acre per season for their farms to be irrigated.

However, it has emerged that most farmers have been unable to match the costs, terming too expensive for modern agriculture.

"The diesel system is very expensive, and it requires a lot of financial preparation for one to decide whether they will match the costs. In the long run, some even give up on their projects leaving them to God," said John Asumbi, Chairman of the scheme water users committee.

Mr Asumbi notes that more than 50 farmers have had to lease their farms with produce to other capable farmers and agree on how to split the gains.

The respective farm owners usually end up at a loss even though they appreciated not having lost everything they invested.

"We have been appealing for an electric system of water supply since we have electricity closer to the scheme, but it is taking ages to actualize ten years down the line," he said.

According to the farmers, the electric system of water generation will cut costs by 50 percent, making Hola Irrigation Scheme one of the most productive in the country.

"If we can cut the cost of water even by 35 percent, Hola Irrigation Scheme will certainly flood with farmers and will be a very busy place," said Shehe Bonaya, vice chairman of farmers advisory committee.

Hola Irrigation scheme manager James Kirimi however notes that NIA has since adopted the idea and is working towards ditching the diesel system for electric power.

Mr Kirimi noted that the board has made applications for a power generating center exclusively for the irrigation scheme.

"All we are waiting for is for the scheme to be included in the grid, then we shall have a sub-station here strictly for the generation of water and supply to homes settled in the scheme," he said.

Mr Kirimi noted that the mover from diesel to electricity system of water generation will convenience production at the farm as well as cut down on maintenance costs.

The manager encouraged farmers to utilize the schemes by going for large-scale production for better gains.