High Court nullifies BBI vote by Tana River MCAs

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has suffered a blow after a court declared unconstitutional the resolution passed by the Tana River County Assembly to support the proposed constitutional amendment.

Malindi High Court Judge Reuben Nyakundi, in the ruling, discredited the whole process as carried out by the county assembly last month and found it tainted with procedural illegality. He said it was fatally defective and unconstitutional.

Justice Nyakundi at the same time directed the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka to delete the name of Tana River County Assembly from the list of those that adopted the draft Bill for failure to fulfil the basic tenets embodied in the set of principles contained under Article 10 of the Constitution on public participation and inclusivity.

Public participation

The petition was filed by Mr Abe Semi Bvere, a Tana River resident, challenging the passing of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2021 for lack of public participation.

Mr Semi, through his advocate, Danson Mungatana, told the court that the county assembly did not give the residents a reasonable opportunity to give their views before purporting to pass the resolution.

“The Constitution was breached and there is a real danger of using an impugned resolution in the National Assembly,” said Mr Mungatana.

In his supporting affidavit, Mr Semi sought for the nullification of the resolution, terming it a defilement of the constitutional process.

“My constitutional right, and that of the residents, [was] violated when the county assembly purported to pass the resolution seeking to amend the constitution without our input,” he said.

The petitioner had sued the county assembly and its Speaker, Justin Michael Nkaduda.

“The assembly as a creature of the Constitution does owe its existence to the Constitution and, therefore, its acts must be in conformity with the Constitution or else they will be void. I have tested the legality of the county assembly proceedings with reference to the Constitution. It is undoubtedly clear it operated outside the spirit and letter of the supreme law that a healthy democratic nation depends for its sustenance,” said the judge.

The adoption of the resolution has been quashed basically on the failure of the county assembly to conduct adequate public participation before taking the draft Bill to the assembly for discussion by the ward reps.

Website

The county assembly failed to provide evidence of engaging the public before rushing to pass the draft Bill.

An assertion by the county assembly that it conducted public participation by directing the residents to give their views via its website was rejected by the court which accused the Speaker of arbitrary closing the debate on the draft Bill “in microwave time” before receipt of any written memoranda or engaging the public.

It was observed that none of the residents’ views were received through the assembly’s website, which it claimed it established to engage with the locals and that it is not just enough to simply “tweet” messages as it were and leave it to those who care to scavenge for them.

“The respondents’ action of relying on the website to get views from the citizens leaves one to wonder what percentage of the population of the county of Tana River are able to access the said website,” said the judge.

According to Mr Nyakundi, the position of Tana River County in the geographical terrain means that the majority of the residents are disadvantaged in terms of knowledge, ICT skills and internet hardware and software connectivity, making it impossible for any practical accessibility to the alleged website put in place by the county government.

“To demand of the citizens to present the memorandum or submissions through the website was an uphill task even to the leaders of that assembly themselves in view of inadequate optic fibre or internet facilities. In this county, one is not able to access a website at the touch of a button,” said Justice Nyakundi.

“To this court, the action taken by the respondent only means that the people of Tana River were locked out of involvement in the crafting of the Constitution which is a lifetime opportunity lost to contribute to the constitutional amendment process,” he added.

The judge concluded that a person cannot be governed by a constitution that was kept secret from him or her, in complete violation of the rules of natural justice.



