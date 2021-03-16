High Court nullifies BBI vote by Tana River MCAs

The High Court in Malindi on March 16, 2021 declared unconstitutional the resolution passed by the Tana River County Assembly to pass the The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, popularly known as the BBI Bill.

By  Brian Ocharo

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has suffered a blow after a court declared unconstitutional the resolution passed by the Tana River County Assembly to support the proposed constitutional amendment.

