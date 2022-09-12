Governor Godhana makes cabinet changes

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana has appointed his deputy Mahat Ali Loka as the new Trade and Tourism Executive in the latest county government reshuffles.

Mr Godhana announced further changes in the reorganization of his cabinet, with respective individuals set to hold office in acting capacity.

This, he notes, is to bolster efficiency in service delivery pending interviews for respective positions scheduled this month.

"This is in effort to strengthen capacity in the office of the governor as well as ensure efficiency of service delivery to the citizens,” he said.

Mr Loka assumes the position initially held by Yahya Ali, who has been moved to the Department of Water, Energy and Climate Change in the same capacity.

Governor Godhana has also sent County Secretary Joshua Jarha on leave and appointed Mwanajuma Hiribae, formerly the Lands and Physical Planning executive.

Finance Executive Mathew Babwoya will also manage Public Administration and ICT ministry.

Finance Director Mariam Bunu has been tasked to handle the Chief Officer Finance position, while Protocol Officer Maurice Dulu is the new Chief Officer in Public Service Management and ICT.

Others who have landed fresh assignments include the Deputy Director Agriculture Samuel Baya, who has been assigned as the Chief Officer Agriculture.

Wayu Ward Administrator Abba Kofa has been appointed to the position of Chief Officer Water and Natural Resources.



