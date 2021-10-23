Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group

Tana River

Prime

Defiled, pregnant teen persecuted by perpetrator as police remain mum

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Asha Hussein*,17, had gone to Mnazini Dispensary in Tana River County for medical consultation in December 2020.

