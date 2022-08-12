Danson Mungatana bounces back to political limelight

After two unsuccessful attempts to make a comeback to politics, former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana can finally celebrate.

Mr Mungatana, who vied on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party ticket, was declared the Tana River Senator-elect on Friday after beating nine opponents by a huge margin.

He won with 34,129 votes, defeating his opponents Hassan Dukicha of Jubilee who managed 18,082 votes and Ali Bule with 14,157 votes.

Mr Mungatana takes after Juma Wario of ODM, who managed to get 7,422.

The former MP spent 10 years in a political cold after losing his parliamentary seat.

"This is a dream come true, it is the genesis of a better future for the people of Tana River County, myself and my family," he said.

Popularly known as "Mla Mamba" for daring Raila Odinga into a political contest, he has been through rough tides in his quest back to the political arena.

In 2013, Mr Mungatana tried his luck on the Tana River gubernatorial seat where he emerged fourth.

In 2017, he went against the wish of the Pokomo Council of Elders to try his luck for the second time, only to emerge fourth.

The UDA candidate fell prey to West African Conmen where he lost Sh76 million after they promised to make him a billionaire.

In 2019, the lawyer was arrested by the EACC for allegedly being involved in missing Sh51 million in Kilifi County.