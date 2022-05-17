Dado pledges to reward loyalists in bid for governor’s seat

Former Tana River Governor Hussein Dado wants elders backing his gubernatorial bid in the August 9 General Election to take a firm stand in their pledge to support him.

Mr Dado warned against hedging, a habit of power brokers and financiers over the years. Their intention has been to spread their risk so that whichever way the election goes, they are covered.

Speaking to elders from various communities who had turned up to pledge support for his bid in Bura, Mr Dado stressed that he would only reward communities that support him in his quest to reclaim the seat he lost in 2017.

“This time I shall not accept unwavering support and doublespeak. If you are going to show support, make it known publicly to your people and any other person who comes to seek your support too,” he said.

Some elders, he said, have been pledging support to various candidates in pursuit of their selfish interests.

He claimed that some of the elders were confusing their communities on their stand by placing bets on all candidates.

“If you mean to support me, be confident about it and do it without fear, knowing that we are going to win this and we shall form the next government together,” he said.

The former governor reiterated that it would be difficult to reward people with unwavering support if he reclaims the seat.

“You all know that people need change, and they trust me in delivering that. Tell your people the truth, and encourage them to believe in me,” he said.

But the elders also gave the former county chief their irreducible minimums in exchange for support.

In Bura, elders from the Ilwana community demanded the parliamentary seat.

The elders called on Mr Dado to rally his community behind the incumbent Woman Representative Rehema Hassan for the Bura parliamentary seat.

The Ilwana had earlier endorsed former county assembly Speaker Dr Nuh Nassir, and have promised to withdraw their support in favour of Mr Dado if he assures them of full support for their candidate.

Ms Rehema is contesting the seat against former county ICT executive Mohammed Dube and Mr Yakub Adhow.

In Tana Delta, Pokomo elders have demanded several positions to rally the community’s 10,000 votes for the former governor.

In Galole, some elders want jobs for young people and an undisclosed chief officer post.

Elders from the Tana Bara (upcountry) community have also demanded a county executive post and two chief officer positions in exchange for full support across the county.

Mr Dado is seeking to reclaim the governor’s seat that he lost in 2017 to the incumbent Dhadho Godhana.

He has pledged that he will make food security, health and water services his top priorities.