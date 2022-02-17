County still owes millions to suppliers for 2019 cultural event

Tana River County has not paid contractors and suppliers who offered services during its colourful cultural extravaganza in 2019.

The contractors say the delay in settling the debts is hurting their businesses and their property is at risk of being auctioned as banks seize their assets to recover loans.

Salim Kalime is demanding more than Sh700,000.

The businessman was involved in coordinating the adjudicator's affairs, offering public address systems for the seven-day event, and printing certificates and tags for participating groups and individuals.

"We had to close down some shops and scale down some services to stay afloat. We also lost business thereafter because most of our equipment broke down and we did not have money to fix them," he said.

Others are also demanding to be paid for offering entertainment services, events décor, transport and catering.

"We fed more than 1,000 people and used more than Sh1 million, because participants took breakfast, lunch and dinner at my place.

Some of us fed hundreds of guests as well, hoping I would get paid," said a businessman, who did not want to be named.

Hotels that accommodated guests have since accepted their losses, with owners saying they will tighten their policies on services to the county government.

To avoid sinking further into debt, the traders laid off workers and cancelled some of their expansion plans.

Their situation was made worse when Covid-19 broke out amid recovery efforts.

The event, which had a Sh10 million budget, holds painful memories for traders.

Dozens of them are still struggling to stabilise two years later.

Finance executive Matthew Babwoya said the county’s accounting officer had over-committed during the event and has since been penalised for it.

"It cost him his job, and we forwarded our findings to the county assembly to take action as guided by the law," he said.

But Mr Babwoya noted that all pending bills related to the 2018/19 and 2019/20 financial years are being verified by the office of the

Auditor-General and the report will be out soon.