County officials search for children missing from schools

Pupils at Gururi Primary School, Tana River County in class during a learning session.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Education officials and national government administration officers in Tana River County have launched a search operation for 23,000 children missing from local primary schools.

