County officials search for children missing from schools

Education officials and national government administration officers in Tana River County have launched a search operation for 23,000 children missing from local primary schools.

The exercise comes barely weeks after United Nations Children Education Fund (Unicef) shared worrying reports of children aged between 6 and 12 years, missing from Kenyan schools

The operation dubbed ‘Bring back to school' will target 60 schools in the county that are believed to be most affected.

Speaking to journalists in Hola, Tana River County director of education James Nyagah says that the exercise that will run for 12 months targets to bring back 4, 806 children to school in the first phase.

"The number might be high, but there is no doubt that we have thousands of children either at home, in the streets, or grazing somewhere that need to be in school," he said.

Mr Nyagah added that the exercise is fully funded by Unicef at a tune of Sh23 million, with the government pumping in Sh2 million to support the operation.

The exercise will bring on board 180 board of management members of targeted schools, 30 teachers, the security team, and respective sub-county education officers.

"It is not going to be an easy task, as we anticipate protests out there especially where girls have been impregnated or married off at a young age. That is why we must involve the police in this,” said Mr Nyagah.

Tana River Director of Education James Nyagah during an interview with journalists in Hola, Tana River County Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group

Further, he reiterated that Unicef will aid the procurement of desks and distribution of teaching and learning materials.

County Children's Officer Daniel Waiti lauded Unicef for the project, noting that it has come at the time of need.

According to Mr Waiti, harmful cultural practices, polygamy, and early marriages have contributed to the high number of children dropping out of school.

The Children Officer said that parents have abdicated their responsibilities to children, hence thousands of children were labouring in the streets while others were in grazing fields.

"If you walk in these streets, you will see children hawking something or vending food while in Tana Delta, all herders in the bush are children who are supposed to be in schools," he said.

Mr Waiti revealed that his office has so far handled 1500 cases related to children this year, with hundreds of them pointing at child labour and defilement.

He noted that most of the children have been left to survive, hence are dropping out of schools as they can’t juggle between studies and generating income, therefore choosing the latter.

Tana River Deputy County Commissioner Evans Wendot on the other hand warned that the government investment should not be taken for granted.

Mr. Wendot said that the government will deploy all efforts to ensure the program achieves its purpose.

"We are going to deploy our officers and chiefs to this exercise, we must map effectively and ensure all those children are back to school," he said.

Among schools that have been marked for the kick-off, exercise includes Laini primary school in Galole Constituency, whose enrolment suddenly fell from 700 pupils to 300 pupils, and Reketa primary school in Tana Delta, where 10 girls are reportedly pregnant and out of school.