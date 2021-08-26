Coastal, northeastern counties urged to promote anti-terrorism programmes

Director of National Counter-Terrorism Center Njenga Miiri delivers a presentation at Maridhiano Center,Minjila Town, Tana Delta Sub-County

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

County governments in the Coast and northeastern regions have been encouraged to allocate money for programmes on counter-terrorism and combating violent extremism.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.