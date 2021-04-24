Brothers get probation for manslaughter after families reconcile

A traditional justice system provided mitigation, which was considered by court in sentencing two brothers to serve three years’ probation for unintentionally killing (manslaughter) their relative over a livestock watering well.

Justice Roseline Korir noted that Guyo Uren and his brother Musa Hurrein said they were remorseful and their family had reconciled with the deceased’s family and reinstated community harmony.

“In this sense therefore, the traditional justice in the case can be said to have provided mitigation worthy of consideration by the court and removed the sting out of the penalty,” said Justice Korir.

The two brothers had on June 13 2017 at the High Court in Garsen, been charged with the murder of Osman Boba and pleaded not guilty.

Later, the accused entered into a plea agreement with the prosecution before pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

A pre-sentence report by a probation officer indicated that the families of the accused and the deceased were known to each other and related through marriage.

According to the report, the incident sparked animosity between the two families with each family withdrawing their daughter who was married in the other family.

The court heard that the Orma council of elders (Matadeda) made a decision that the accused family relocate from Waldena to Assa Kone; and that the victims’ family be compensated 70 head of cattle, which was later reduced to 48.

The report also stated that after the deceased family received the 48 cattle, they voluntarily returned four of them and the two families reconciled with the offenders’ family being unconditionally received back into the community.

The court was also told that the family bore no further grudge against the two brothers and were not opposed to any lenient sentence the court may impose on them.

Justice Korir noted that the case presented a unique blend of criminal justice ‘as we know it’ and a traditional justice system.

“No doubt the accused were rightly charged with the offence of murder which through a plea bargain sanctioned by Section 137 of the Criminal Procedure Code, was reduced to manslaughter,” said Justice Korir.

She also noted that while the accused were spending time in pre-trial custody, the traditional justice system kicked in first in the instant “banishing” of the offenders’ family from the locality and the temporary “termination” of subsisting inter marriages between the two families.

Justice Korir said that plea negotiations and subsequent agreement between the prosecutor and the accused though not directly linked to the traditional reconciliation agreement, provided a neat and statutorily procedural ending.

“The court accepted the plea agreement for reason that the facts of the case did not prima facie disclose mensrea on the part of the accused,” said the judge.

Justice Korir said a keen look at the traditional system vis-a-vis purposes of sentencing including retribution, deterrence, restorative justice, community protection and denunciation of the criminal conduct shows a distinct similarity and gives the court a measure of comfort that the purposes have been met substantially.

“In the circumstances of this case, having considered the purposes of sentencing, mitigation as well as the victim impact statement, I am persuaded to grant the accused a non-custodial sentence,” said Justice Korir.

According to the prosecution, on April 15 2017, the deceased who was in the company of his wife went to water his livestock at a well which was under the control of the family of the accused.

The court heard that Mr Uren ordered the deceased to stop watering the animals and a fight ensued when he refused.

It further heard that Mr Hurrein rushed to his (brother’s) aid and together overpowered the deceased injuring him fatally.

The offence was committed at Saware area, Waldena location in Tana Delta within Tana River County.

A postmortem report, the court heard, showed the cause of death as hemorrhage and severe acute traumatic head injury.

The accused accepted the facts of the case as true and were each convicted on their own plea of guilty.