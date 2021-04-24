Brothers get probation for manslaughter after families reconcile

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

A traditional justice system provided mitigation, which was considered by court in sentencing two brothers to serve three years’ probation for unintentionally killing (manslaughter) their relative over a livestock watering well.

