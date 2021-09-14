Taming livestock theft: Police told to shoot rustlers on sight

Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga

Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga speaks to journalists outside his office in Nyeri town last year.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

It’s no longer tenable for residents of Mt Kenya region to keep livestock due to rampant cases of theft, a situation that has forced the authorities to issue a shoot-to-kill order targeting cattle thieves.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.