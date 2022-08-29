Tallying underway after polls close

Vote tallying is currently underway after Kenyans in eight electoral areas, including Mombasa and Kakamega counties, went to the ballot today.

Voting closed by 5pm at most polling stations in the eight electoral areas.

Vote tallying for Nyaki West Ward in Meru County ongoing at Kaaga Methodist Church Hall. Photo credit: David Muchui I Nation Media Group

The polls were held for the Mombasa and Kakamega governor seats as well as MP races in Kacheliba and Pokot South (West Pokot County), Rongai (Nakuru County) and Kitui Rural (Kitui County).

In Kwa Njenga Ward, Embakasi South Constituency in Nairobi, residents went to the ballot to choose their next MCA.

Vote counting at Cheminade polling centre in Embakasi South Constituency, Nairobi, following the by-election for Mukuru Kwa Njenga Ward on August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

In Mombasa, where ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir and UDA’s Hassan Omar will be battling to succeed outgoing Governor Hassan Joho, voting closed at most stations by 5 and counting was underway.

Voting counting at one of the polling stations at Khadija Primary School in Nyali Constituency, Mombasa County, on august 29, 2022. Photo credit: Philip Muyanga | Nation Media Group

In Kakamega County, ODM's Fernandes Barasa is squaring it out with Kenya Kwanza's Cleophas Malala and Cyrus Jirongo of the United Democratic Party.

Linda Namachi Andisi, the presiding officer at Makunga dispensary polling station in Mumias East, Kakamega County, leads the counting of gubernatorial votes after closing of the voting exercise on August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Voting for the Kakamega governor race was off to a slow start on Monday morning with few people seen at polling centres. For instance, there were no queues in many centres in Ikolomani Constituency more than an hour after the official opening time.

In contrast, voting was smooth in Pokot South and Kacheliba parliamentary seat elections where turnout was high. Tallying is also underway in these areas.

Votes counting at Kacheliba Mixed Primary School Polling Station in Kacheliba Constituency, West Pokot County, on August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In Rongai Constituency, where incumbent Raymond Moi (Kanu) is defending his seat amid a UDA wave, no hitches were reported with Kiems kits and security was tight.

However, there was a moment of drama that saw Nakuru East MP David Gikaria, who is a UDA agent, chased out of a polling station by supporters of Mr Moi.

Voter tallying at Nakuru Teachers College in Rongai Constituency on August 29, 2022. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Mr Moi is defending the MP seat against his main rival -- Mr Paul Chebor of UDA.

Gun drama

In Kitui Central, the MP election was marred by sporadic violence that occurred the day before the polls opened.

The election, a political duel between two-term area MP Charles Mutisya Nyamai of UDA and incumbent David Boni Mwalika of Wiper, registered low voter turnout on Monday.

But on Sunday evening, on the eve of the election, police were seeking Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai over a shooting incident which left his political opponent, Mr Militonic Kitute, injured and several vehicles vandalised.