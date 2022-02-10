Wiper works to penetrate ODM's Taita Taveta stronghold

With less than six months to the August 9 polls, the push by political parties to pick potential candidates has forced the Wiper party to launch a vigorous campaign in Taita Taveta.

Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has started making inroads in the county.

Last week, the party received over 30 aspirants who had defected from other outfits.

Among them was a top Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party official, five MCAs and several supporters of Mr Musyoka.

ODM's vice-chairperson Thomas Mwadeghu, Taita Taveta County Assembly Deputy Majority Leader Ibrahim Juma and Wundanyi party chairperson Jason Tuja were among those who decamped to Wiper.

Deputy Speaker Chrispus Tondoo of Ford-Kenya and Minority Leader Jones Maskuj of Jubilee also officially joined Wiper.

Wiper has also attracted three gubernatorial candidates who are considered to have a massive following in the county.

Former Senator Dan Mwazo and communication expert Patience Nyange are among the contenders seeking to unseat Governor Granton Samboja. Mr George Mwandembo has also joined the Wiper team as he seeks the same seat.

Wiper deputy secretary-general Danson Mwashako has been chairing a series of meetings recently as he seeks to consolidate support for the party in the county.

Although Governor Samboja was elected on a Wiper party ticket, he has been gravitating towards ODM, raising speculation that he was on his way out.

His deputy Majala Mlaghui remains loyal to the party that saw her appointed as the chairperson of the Young Wiper Democrats.

It is speculated that she will vie for the Mwatate parliamentary seat on a Wiper ticket.

"We are on the right track. Wiper is emerging to be the largest party in the county and the region at large," said Mr Mwashako.

The Wundanyi MP said the party will capture more seats in the county assembly than in the last election, when only two were elected.

Mr Steven Mcharo (Wundanyi/Mbale) and Antony Mng'ambwa (Bura) were the only MCAs elected under Wiper. The party also has one female nominated MCA, Ms Rose Shingira.

"We are preparing the ground to be the majority party at the county assembly. We already have three who were previously under Wiper and five have crossed over. (We) … are optimistic that ours will be a big win," Mr Mwashako added.

The MP said the party was seeking more aspirants to run for various seats.

"It's only Wiper that has attracted more candidates for the gubernatorial seat. This confirms that the party has grown in popularity and is therefore attracting the most candidates," he said.

He said the party will ask aspirants to seek a consensus and where there is no agreement he assured hopefuls that the nominations will be credible.

"We are the only party that respects the rule of law and it's known to be fair in its nominations," he said.

While drumming up support for his party leader, the MP said Mr Musyoka champions integrity and would make a perfect President.

"His integrity cannot be questioned. He has always stood for the rights of citizens and good governance during his tenure in government," he said.

In a phone interview, the party's county secretary-general Peter Shambi said they are mobilizing more residents to join the party.

He said more aspirants are set to join Wiper once the campaigns kick off officially.

"For now, we cannot disclose some of those who have decamped to our party because of the positions they hold in both the national and county governments. We will do so at the right time," he said.

He said the party will continue to make inroads across the county to campaign for Mr Musyoka.

He dismissed the view that the Orange party is the most popular in the county and warned the other outfits to brace themselves for a stiff competition ahead.

"We are not buying this narrative that considers ODM and UDA as the main parties in the county. We have proved that we are the party of choice and our candidate will win the coming election," he said.

Meanwhile, as the party seeks to maintain its popularity in the county, branch officials said it is still strong amid the defections of some of its members.

ODM county chairperson Jones Mwaruma said the party was still popular as many aspirants had come out seeking its ticket.

But Mr Mwaruma said there is no cause for alarm and downplayed the defections, adding that the party will ensure that it conducts credible nominations to maintain the trust of its members.