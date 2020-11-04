Voi school closed after teachers test positive for Covid-19

A primary school in Voi, Taita Taveta County, has been closed down after three teachers tested positive for Covid-19.

Voi Primary School was closed Wednesday, raising fears of mass infections among Grade Four and Class Eight learners and other staff at the institution.

It is the first school to be closed in the county since learning institutions were reopened countrywide three weeks ago.

Health officials have already moved in to test over 27 teachers and support staff as learners remain home until their Covid-19 test results are out.

County director of education, Samson Wanjohi, said contacts of the three teachers have been asked to self-quarantine at their homes as they wait for their results.

He said learning is going on uninterrupted in other schools despite rising concerns from parents about the welfare of their children.

"We are waiting for further advice from the health department. But, for now, we have to close the school until further instructions," he said.

County executive for Health John Mwakima said the department has recommended the closure of the school to prevent further spread.

"We will review the decision when we get the test results for the teachers," he said.

He said the over 300 learners will not be tested due to a shortage of testing kits.

We are monitoring the situation and following closely on the primary contacts," he said.

This comes as cases of infection continue to rise in the county and countrywide.

At Moi County Referral Hospital, the facility has also been forced to close down the orthopaedic and physiotherapy departments after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

All the staff from the two departments have been placed under self-quarantine as they wait to get their Covid-19 test results.

Select staff from casualty, dental, occupational therapy, records, and outpatient clinic have also been placed under quarantine until their results are confirmed.

Mr Mwakima said those seeking services at the facilities will have to wait until the decision is reviewed.

"We will get the results tomorrow so those who will test negative will come back to work," he said.

He said the department is keen to ensure that health workers are provided with adequate and quality PPE to protect them from infections while in the line of duty.

"We are not taking chances at all. All the workers have the necessary gear for use while at work," he said.

There are 19 active cases in the county.

Mr Mwakima noted that residents have dropped their guard in observing Covid-19 regulations, a situation that threatens to increase the infection numbers.

"Clearly we are in the second wave of this disease,. so I urge every resident to observe the measures put in place to stop this virus. We have carried out awareness campaigns about this virus so residents must take responsibility for their health," he said.

