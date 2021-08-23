Vested interests delay resolution of Taita Taveta land disputes

Land wrangles in Taita Taveta county have been blamed on the emergence of different groups laying claims on the same land contributing to delays in resolving protracted disputes.

Some of the disputes between local communities and investors over land have dragged for over five decades, after different factions claiming ownership of the same are made, making it difficult to resolve the issues.

In Voi, Mkamenyi residents have been pushing to get back 1,953 hectares of land which is currently under sisal farming but in vain.

For over 50 years, the residents claim that the estate that has changed ownership thrice grabbed their ancestral land in 1930 and planted sisal crops thereby evicting some of the families.

In 2019, Voi Point Ltd offered to hive off 35 acres to settle only 28 families, a proposal that was rejected by a section of residents who are also laying claim on the land.

The two groups have all petitioned the Senate to have the matter resolved in their favour, hence complicating the dispute.

A fortnight ago, a faction of Mkamenyi residents moved to the county assembly claiming that the Senate had thrown out their petition that sought to seek a resolution over the land which is currently under Voi Point Limited.

Led by their committee members, the residents under the Mkamenyi Farmers’ Cooperative Society Ltd said they had lodged a petition at the Senate but they were surprised to see that the Lands committee only factored in those who are currently settling in the area.

"We moved out of the land and sought alternative homes because the investor kept on harassing us. But everybody knows that area is our ancestral land," said Mr Kombo Mwanake.

Mr Mwanake said they did not recognise the petition before the Senate because it was sent by a few families leaving the majority out.

"When the Senate Committee for Lands came, they proposed that the investor should donate only 150 acres whereas we are demanding the whole land," he said.

The secretary of the cooperative, Hassan Mwaniki claimed that the sisal estate had renewed the land lease illegally.

"There is a lot of political interference and some of the government bodies have not responded to our letters, yet they had asked for time to investigate the claims," he said.

They also want investigations to be conducted over the subdivision and change of users of the vast sisal estate without the involvement of relevant government agencies and locals.

"The land was leased for agricultural purposes, but it is now being sold. Their lease should be revoked," he added.

The Mkamenyi group has over 6,000 members who however don't live on the land.

"The other group belongs to those who are currently working in the sisal estate. That is why they were compromised," Mr Mwaniki said.

In Mwatate, Singila/Majengo residents have for over three decades been pushing Teita Sisal estate to cede part of its land to settle them.

The management has donated 300 acres of land but a section of residents under Mwasima Mbuwa lobby group have rejected the offer laying claim to the entire farm which covers over 33,000 acres.

Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime however said the government is at an advanced stage to settle 2,500 squatters on the vast farm in its first phase of the plan.

In 2018, the government agreed with the investor to cede part of his farm to end a protracted land dispute between him and the community.

The Sisal Estate has also ceded another 350 acres of the farm for resettlement of other squatters in Langateni area.

The farm is planning to cede a total of over 650 acres of its sisal farm.

"This matter will be settled very soon," he said.

On Friday, the National Assembly Committee on Lands visited Mto Mwagodi area where residents are wrangling over the establishment of Diaspora University at Ndara Branch.

A section of residents claim that the area is their ancestral land accusing the ranch members of selling their inheritance to investors without involving them.

"We are the natives of this area. Members of the ranch are not from this area, but they now want to evict us to establish a university here," said Mr Juma Msinga.

On the other hand, Mr Benjamin Mwandawiro said the ranch had a title deed, to signify they are the legal owners of the land.

"We have all the documents, and we followed all the procedures in getting the documents. Those who are living here are encroachers," he said.

The committee chairperson, MP Rachel Nyamai said they will investigate the issues raised by the two groups to give a conclusive report on the dispute.

County assembly's Land Committee chairperson Chanzu Kamadi said vested interests and lack of common approach by residents had dragged some of the land disputes in the county.