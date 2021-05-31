Two killed in Taita Taveta plane crash

Two people were on Monday evening killed when their plane crashed in Vuria Hill, Taita Taveta County, on Monday night.

The aircraft crashed near Mwangeka caves in Ndumbinyi, Mwanda Location at around 8pm according to area Assistant Chief John Lawia. He said the two bodies are yet to be identified.

"The crash might have been caused by bad weather, the peak of the hill was foggy. We are waiting for experts to come and assess the situation," he said.

The bodies of the victims will be moved to Wesu Hospital Mortuary as investigations continue.

"We believe there were only two passengers on board at the time of the crash. We are still here searching to establish if there are more casualties," he said.

Vuria Hill is the highest peak in the Coast region with an altitude of 2,228 metres above sea level.