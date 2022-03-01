Taveta voter sues IEBC over ‘illegal’ voter registration, transfer

The entrance to Mombasa Law Courts.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

A Taveta voter has sued the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), accusing it of registering voters away from the constituency office.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.