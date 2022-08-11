Taveta: John Bwire, the lawyer who floored Naomi Shaban

Mr John Bwire of Wiper, who beat long-serving MP Naomi Shaban in Taveta, has promised to help combat tribalism in the constituency, describing it as rampant.

Mr Bwire said among his top priorities is to help unite the different communities living and working in the county.

He will also focus on improving the constituency’s roads and help address youth unemployment.

Mr Bwire garnered 18,742 votes, defeating Ms Shaban, who was Taveta MP for 20 years.

Ms Shaban, who conceded defeat on Wednesday, received 7,772 votes, the same as Mr Didas Mzirai of UDA.

Mr Morris Mutiso of ODM got 1,037, according to the results released by IEBC Returning Officer Yusuf Mohamed.

Before he joined politics, Mr Bwire was in private law practice and represented the county government in court cases.

He was also a member of the board of the county water services company, Tavevo.

In her concession remarks, Ms Shaban wished the MP-elect well and thanked the constituents for allowing her to serve them for two decades.

“Good people, thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve as the area MP for 20 years. It's time to move on. My younger brother Bwire, I wish you all the best in your new political career. God bless Taveta, God bless Kenya,” she stated.

Outgoing Taveta MP Naomi Shaban during her swearing in as MP on February 28, 2018. She is eyeing the same seat in the August 9, poll. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Ms Shaban, a dental surgeon, was first elected to Parliament in 2002 under Kanu, beating patriarchal beliefs that have made it difficult for women to enter politics in the county.

Dominate Taveta politics

She went on to dominate Taveta politics.

In 2007, she defended her seat under Kanu and won. In 2013, she was the only MP to survive the ODM wave and was reelected under The National Alliance (TNA). She was reelected again in 2017 under Jubilee.

She was also minister for special programmes in President Mwai Kibaki administration until 2010, when she was transferred to the Ministry of Gender and Children Affairs, serving until 2013.

She had hoped that winning would make her the longest-serving female legislator and the only woman MP reelected for four consecutive terms.

In her campaigns, the MP touted her development track record and extensive grassroots networks that she had built for decades.

Some of the projects that she will be remembered for are the construction of a Kenya Medical Training Centre campus in Taveta town and schools she built and equipped.

In the last election, she survived by a whisker, winning against Mr Mutiso.

A petition by Mr Mutiso challenging her win was thrown out, with the court ruling that she had won fairly.

For his part, Mr Bwire thanked the former MP for mentoring him and said he will always seek her advice in leading the constituency.

The MP-elect said she respected his predecessor for her achievements in the 20 years she was Taveta MP.