Taita Taveta scales down operations as Covid-19 cases rise

Taita Taveta county government has scaled down operations following an upsurge of Covid-19 infections in the area.

Taita Taveta is among counties listed by the health ministry as a hotspot of the Delta variant.

The recent spike raised concerns among residents and leaders with fears that the situation might get worse should people fail to strictly observe containment measures.

Currently, the county has 105 cases where eight are under oxygen therapy.

According to statistics from the County Health Department, the Mwatate isolation unit has 10 patients while the Wesu ward has eight patients.

Governor Granton Samboja, County Assembly speaker Meshack Maghanga and County executive for health John Mwakima said the scale down of operations are in line with the new containment measures released by the Ministry last week.

Speaking in Mwatate, Governor Samboja raised a red flag over the increasing cases saying it is worrying.

"Covid-19 cases are soaring in this county and I urge all residents to adhere to the laid regulations," he said.

So far, the area has recorded 1,246 cases of Covid-19.

This week, the county government is expected to open a 160-bed capacity isolation centre in Mwatate to boost the fight against the disease.

Speaking at the County Assembly headquarters in Wundanyi, speaker Maghanga said leaders in the area agreed to take several measures to curb the spread of the disease.

"The measures include postponing public meetings and downscaling government activities for the next 14 days," he said.

The Speaker said they also resolved to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed by all residents.

Mr Mwakima said the county will boost oxygen production and continue with advocacy on prevention measures to the residents.