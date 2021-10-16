Taita Taveta nurses to hold demonstrations over pay delays

County Executive for Health John Mwakima gets Covid-19 vaccine from a nurse Eva Mwandembo at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta county on March 8.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Nurses in Taita Taveta will from next week hold salary demonstrations to protest over the non-payment of their salaries. 

