Taita Taveta MCAs reject Governor Mwadime's four cabinet nominees

Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime has been dealt a blow after the county assembly rejected four of his nominees to his cabinet.

The governor will now be forced to go back to the drawing board after the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) agreed the affected nominees failed to meet the required experience to run the dockets they had been proposed to head.

The governor will have to submit new names to the county assembly to replace the rejected nominees.

Those who were rejected were Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation nominee Peter Mnene and Devolution, Public Service and Administration nominee Christine Zighe.

The others are Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport nominee Peter Mwandawiro and Josephine Marura Mwatibo who was appointed in the Trade, Tourism, Cooperatives Development and Industrialisation docket.

Besides the four, the MCAs approved six nominees to the cabinet laying the ground for Governor Mwadime's administration to kick-off the running of the government.

The assembly approved the nomination of Grantone Samboja Mwandawiro for the Water, Environment, Sanitation, Climate Change and Natural Resources docket and Mr Gifton Mkaya to head the Health Services department.

Ms Gloria Monikombo and Danson Mzenge were also approved to head the Education and Finance dockets respectively.

Others who were approved were Elizabeth Mkongo (Lands, Physical Planning, Housing, Mining and Energy) and Shedrack Mutungi (Youth, Sports, Gender, Culture and Social Services).

During the debate at the assembly, the deputy speaker, who was also the motion mover Anselm Mwadime said the basis for the rejection of four nominees was premised on the candidate's ability to deliver to the dockets.

"This house cannot operate as an extension of the executive. We will not abdicate our role to keep the executive accountable," he said.

He urged the governor to immediately make new appointments to replace those rejected by the MCAs.

"Our decision to reject some of the nominees should not be misconstrued to mean that we do not support the county government. This is within our mandate and we want the best for this county," he said.

Mr Mwadime said the vetting committee followed the law and the aspirations of the residents of the county.

Deputy majority leader Lawrence Mzugha endorsed the vetting committee's report saying the House will not rubber stamp the governor's decisions but will be making their independence resolutions without interference from the executive.

"When making the new list, the governor should consider geographical and gender balance," he said.

However, the motion was dissented by some MCAS who said the governor had settled for qualified persons and had considered regional and gender balancing in his nominee list.

Mboghonyi ward representative Salim Taraya, his Mahoo counterpart Daniel Kimuyu and nominated MCA Anisa Mwakio opposed the motion.

Mr Taraya said all the nominees met the educational and integrity requirements.

On her part, Ms Mwakio dissented the motion questioning why the committee rejected some of the nominees over flimsy reasons.

"Why should a nominee be rejected for lack of enough managerial skills, lack of touch with the ground and inability to manage county staff? This is not convincing. The report should be done in a polished version which does not raise suspicions on the intentions of the rejection of the nominees," she said.