Taita Taveta lecturers, workers call off strike

Taita Taveta University lecturers and workers demonstrate at the administration block to push for the implementation of their 2017/2021 CBA. The strike has paralysed learning at the institution. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Taita Taveta lecturers and workers on Thursday morning called off their strike after signing a return to work formula with the institution’s management.

