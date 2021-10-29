Taita Taveta lecturers, workers call off strike

Taita Taveta lecturers and workers on Thursday morning called off their strike after signing a return to work formula with the institution’s management.

Over 400 members of the Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu), Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions and Hospital Workers (Kudheiha) have been on strike pushing for higher pay.

The unions had demanded the implementation of their 2017/2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The agreement committed the government to provide a pay increment of Sh13.8 billion.

The strike had crippled learning at the institution at a time when most students were sitting for their end of semester examinations.

The union's officials said they arrived at the decision with the management after it offered Sh12 million out of the Sh16 million owed to the staff.

Kusu branch's secretary-general Joel Wanina said the unions took the decision following successful talks with the university's management on Wednesday evening.

He said the return to work formula was signed after assurance by the management that their increments would be addressed from next month.

"Our members have gone back to work as we wait for the implementation of our agreement as from November, 1," he said.

In the return to work formula documents signed by the Vice-chancellor Prof Fred Barasa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Research and Outreach) Prof Christine Onyango, her Administration, Finance and Planning counterpart Prof Kiptanui Too and the union officials, stated that the employee's salaries will be paid as agreed in the CBA with effect from November 1, 2021.

It also stated that the employees will not suffer any victimisation and both parties will ensure that the local chapter CBA is concluded within three weeks from November 1.

"We agreed that the CBA salary arrears will be paid next year once the government sends funds," Mr Wanina said.

Among other grievances that are expected to be addressed are promotions of deserving workers and employment of casuals where two will be absorbed in every financial year.