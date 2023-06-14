Taita Taveta county officials snub assembly’s summons in Sh4m WWI commemoration probe

The Taita Taveta County Assembly was on Tuesday evening forced to adjourn after some county officials implicated in the World War One commemoration scandal failed to appear to answer questions.

Last week, the assembly summoned three county executives and four senior officials in Governor Andrew Mwadime’s administration over the alleged misappropriation of the Sh4 million budget.

On Tuesday, only executives Dawson Katuu (Finance), Gloria Monikombo (acting Trade) and Shedrack Mutungi (Youth Culture and Gender) appeared before the MCAs to explain how the funds were appropriated for the event that took place in November last year.

Mr Thomas Jumwa (financial advisor), Richard Lukindo (political advisor), Philemon Mwambingu (chief of protocol) and Mchikirwa Ndelejai (county spokesperson) failed to turn up.

The four were heavily mentioned in the misappropriation of the funds and were suspended by Mr Mwadime pending investigations.

Speaking while adjourning the sitting, Deputy Speaker Anselm Mwadime said they had received a letter from the county chief of staff Pamphil Mwakio indicating that the four would not appear since the matter was under active investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“The chief of staff says that the matter is at the EACC so the officers will not be in attendance. However, I want to send a strong message to the executive that the constitution has given us the power to summon anyone for purposes of giving evidence or providing information for purposes of accountability,” he said.

Governor's dismissal

Mr Mwadime dismissed the excuse, saying EACC was not a court of law to hinder the officials from honouring the summons. According to the deputy speaker, snubbing summons by the executive shows that the officials were undermining the assembly’s powers.

He warned that the assembly would not hesitate to invoke the powers and privileges of the assembly to punish any officers undermining their mandate.

“People cannot be plundering public money and when they are called they choose otherwise. This message should be taken clearly; we will not abdicate our mandate,” he said.

The executives and the four officials, who are currently on suspension, are now scheduled to appear before the assembly on June 20, failure to which, according to Mr Mwadime, they will face disciplinary action.