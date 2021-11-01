Taita Taveta County kicks off campaign to fight vaccination apathy

County Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha addressing journalists in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County. She has directed National Government Administration Officers (Ngaos) to sensitise residents on Covid-19 vaccination.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

As the government fights the Covid-19 pandemic by expanding vaccinations, many people are still reluctant to get the jab.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.