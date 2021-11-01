Taita Taveta County kicks off campaign to fight vaccination apathy

As the government fights the Covid-19 pandemic by expanding vaccinations, many people are still reluctant to get the jab.

Two months ago, the Taita Taveta County government launched a campaign to fully vaccinate 106,000 people by the end of the year.

Exactly two months to the end of the year, only 38,436 have been vaccinated, with 17,214 having received their second doses.

Health executive John Mwakima said that only 18 per cent of the county’s population of 340,000 have received at least the first dose.

To fight vaccination apathy, county and national government officials, religious leaders and village elders have started sensitising the population about the need to get the jab.

Led by County Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha and Mr Mwakima, the campaign targets vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.

Residents have avoided getting vaccinated despite government efforts such as taking vaccines closer to the people.

The county government has increased the number of vaccination centres in remote areas to reach those left out in the first phases of the drive.

Mr Mwakima said their strategy for raising vaccination numbers includes increasing outreach centres and sensitisation programmes.

"The team is working to raise the numbers and ensure that we hit the target by creating awareness of the efficacy. We are optimistic that the numbers will go up," he said.

The county government plans to have vaccinated over 213,000 residents by next year.

"As a department, we have taken measures to ensure that our citizens are vaccinated. What is worrying us is the slow uptake of the vaccine, because with the lifting of the curfew and relaxation of some Covid-19 measures, we might see a surge in cases and this poses a risk to our unvaccinated population," he said.

For her part, Ms Onyancha said the campaign will sensitise more residents to get vaccinated.

She said national government administrators will be involved in the campaign to raise the numbers.

"We aim to ensure that the vaccine reaches all corners of this county. We are urging residents to come out in large numbers to take the vaccines," she said.

She said officials were working with religious leaders to map out how vaccines would be administered to congregants in mosques and churches.

As political campaigns heat up, Ms Onyancha urged residents to refrain from breaking Covid-19 rules at the expense of their health.

She said political rallies could be super-spreader events for the deadly disease but urged locals to think twice before attending meetings where Covid-19 protocols are not adhered to.

"We are heading to a season where it will be difficult to prevent citizens from gathering. However, it is their responsibility to know that Covid-19 is still here and they should therefore adhere to the laid-down protocols," she said.