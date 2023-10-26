Taita-Taveta County in plan to acquire Sh22.5 billion sisal estate

The Taita-Taveta government intends to acquire all shares of the Teita Estate Limited for US$150 million (Sh22.5 billion).

This was revealed by Ms Lilian Kidali, the vice chairperson of the Sectoral Committee on County Public Investments and Accounts, while tabling a report to the county assembly.

Mahoo MCA Daniel Kimuyu had sought a statement on whether the county executive intends to pursue such a venture.

The 30,000-hectare sisal estate, situated in Mwatate, is not only one of the largest sisal estates in East Africa, but also globally.

Ms Kidali said the acting County Secretary (CS), Mr Habib Mruttu, had expressed the devolved unit’s interest in purchasing all the company’s shares through a letter to the firm’s managing director dated August 2, 2023.

The letter highlighted the project’s potential, noting that it would boost the county’s economic development, business opportunities, job creation for the youth, and the chance for the devolved unit to own a significant amount of land.

The acquisition of the estate would grant the county complete control over all its resources, including the vast agricultural land and businesses.

According to Ms Kidali, the decision to send the letter was made after the county executive was informed that the vast estate is up for sale.

She said the county government’s decision to acquire the estate will be determined by the outcome of their due diligence.

“The acting CS told the MCAs that the county government has asked the company to avail all necessary due diligence documents of valuation at their disposal for scrutiny and subsequent determination of the correct value, before committing to buy,” she stated.

However, there are concerns that the acquisition of the estate is neither within the annual development plan nor the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) 2023-2027.

“Mr Mruttu told the members that the county government has started the process to determine whether they can acquire the company. The process is at the diligence stage. Once complete, the county assembly will be involved and the Annual Development Plan (ADP) redone to accommodate the same,” Ms Kidali said.

The county government intends to finance the purchase by borrowing funds from undisclosed sources.

The company has been asked to furnish the county administration with 55 due diligence documents, including a complete history of business, and reason why it is being sold.

Also, the devolved unit has asked for a copy of the latest annual returns filed at the company registry, names and contacts of each person who is or has within 10 years been a shareholder or investor of the company, a schedule of everything that is included in the proposed selling price including all products, machinery, equipment, real property and intellectual property owned by the company, among others.

The county government is still waiting to be furnished with the documents, Ms Kidali said.

The executive said it will conduct a search of the status of the lease of the property once it receives copies of ownership documents from the firm.

The executive will submit a comprehensive report to the assembly in a month.

The estate has been at loggerheads with squatters in Mwatate who have been claiming ownership of sections of the farm.

Recently, the estate announced it had ceded over 250 acres of its land to the squatters to end the protracted wrangles.